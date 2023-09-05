Bites of Beloit kicks off this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week officially started Tuesday and will feature restaurant specials, live entertainment, and more.

For the next week until Sept. 10, local restaurants will offer specially priced lunch and dinner menus and new feature items. They will also feature various pop-up events throughout the week.

“Bites of Beloit is the perfect opportunity to explore the city’s vibrant food scene,” Jeff Whiteman, Chief Operating Officer of Geronimo Hospitality Group said. “We encourage everyone to come out and try something new, indulge in a unique culinary experience and see all the flavors Beloit has to offer.”

Prices will range from $12 for a single course lunch to $42 for a three-course dinner, depending on the restaurant.

For more information about Bites of Beloit, visit their website or Facebook.

See below for a line-up of who’s participating:

Bessie’s Diner

Blue Collar Coffee Co.

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

Standard Tavern at Beloit Club

The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin

truk’t

Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

See below for featured events: (Bites of Beloit wording)

Check out first-time participants, Blue Collar Coffee Co. and The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin.

Live Music throughout the week at truk’t, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, and The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin.

Three complimentary whiskey and tequila tasting events at The Barrel Room inside truk’t.

