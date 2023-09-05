Bus delays reported for Madison students returning to school

With a new school year starting soon, Madison students will also see new buses.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The first day of school got off to a slower than expected start for Madison Metropolitan School District’s new bus provider. Delays were reported for some of the students who were taking the school bus to class Tuesday morning.

New bussing provider First Student explained such delays can happen “for a variety of reasons” and explained that they are more likely in the first few weeks of the new year, a spokesperson for the company wrote in a response to a question about the delays.

“Our drivers have new routes and stops to learn,” Jen Biddinger continued. “They need to review safety protocols and guidelines with students while also ensuring they get on and off the bus at the correct stop. She noted that bus routes typically take longer at the beginning of the year.

The company also pointed out that it still has openings for bus drivers, adding that the district’s new two-tier system means there are more routes to run this year. It reminded anyone looking to apply that wages start at $24 an hour, with a $3,000 signing bonus.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse

Latest News

Madison crossing guard program is sharing reminders for drivers as schools reopen Tuesday.
Madison crossing guard program urging caution as schools open
Many scams involve asking for financial information, like getting a college student to sign up...
Beware of these scams targeting college students
The City of Madison added 19 new hires to the roster for this school year for a total of 61...
Madison crossing guards urge cautious driving as school year begins
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health: Tips for parents with children transitioning to a new school