Bus delays reported for Madison students returning to school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The first day of school got off to a slower than expected start for Madison Metropolitan School District’s new bus provider. Delays were reported for some of the students who were taking the school bus to class Tuesday morning.

New bussing provider First Student explained such delays can happen “for a variety of reasons” and explained that they are more likely in the first few weeks of the new year, a spokesperson for the company wrote in a response to a question about the delays.

“Our drivers have new routes and stops to learn,” Jen Biddinger continued. “They need to review safety protocols and guidelines with students while also ensuring they get on and off the bus at the correct stop. She noted that bus routes typically take longer at the beginning of the year.

The company also pointed out that it still has openings for bus drivers, adding that the district’s new two-tier system means there are more routes to run this year. It reminded anyone looking to apply that wages start at $24 an hour, with a $3,000 signing bonus.

