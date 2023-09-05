First Alert Day for the Today Due to Heat

Cooler temperatures are on the way
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Partly sunny & hot today
  • Highs in the 90s
  • Cooler for the end of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here today bringing plenty of sunshine but also some hot temperatures. A First Alert day continues for Tuesday as high temperatures will be topping the 90° mark. Heat index temperatures will be rising into the middle and upper 90s.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity.
What’s Coming Up...

A cold front will make its way through overnight. This front will bring the opportunity for some much-needed rain to the region. Chances are running fairly high after midnight and prior to 5 AM. After that only a few scattered showers will be possible during the day Wednesday.

Looking Ahead...

By Wednesday afternoon, partial sunshine makes a return appearance. A mix of clouds and sun is expected on Thursday. Then lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures through the end of the week will be much more comfortable with highs anticipated in the 70s. At this point the weekend forecast is looking good with dry weather and sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday.

