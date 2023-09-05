Exit ramps from I-39/90 to U.S. 12/18 to close for more than month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is warning about a road closure that will affect many drivers heading east from Madison starting Thursday.

The exit ramps from both northbound and southbound I-39/90 onto eastbound U.S. 12/18 will close for more than a month so construction crews can work in the area.

The closure is expected to last through late October, WisDOT added.

During the closure, drivers will be redirected at exit 142A and will head toward Madison on the Beltline until they reach the Stoughton Road intersection. The detour will have them exit there and then get back onto U.S. 12/18 and head east.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.