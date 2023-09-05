Exit ramps from I-39/90 to U.S. 12/18 to close for more than month

Both exit ramps from I-39/90 onto U.S. 12/18 eastbound will close on Thursday, Sept. 7, and is...
Both exit ramps from I-39/90 onto U.S. 12/18 eastbound will close on Thursday, Sept. 7, and is expected to reopen in late October, WisDOT reports.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is warning about a road closure that will affect many drivers heading east from Madison starting Thursday.

The exit ramps from both northbound and southbound I-39/90 onto eastbound U.S. 12/18 will close for more than a month so construction crews can work in the area.

The closure is expected to last through late October, WisDOT added.

During the closure, drivers will be redirected at exit 142A and will head toward Madison on the Beltline until they reach the Stoughton Road intersection. The detour will have them exit there and then get back onto U.S. 12/18 and head east.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
2 Madison women face RICO charges for ‘Cop City’ attack in Atlanta
Jefferson Co. to expand wildlife habitat, recreation by over 1,800 acres
A Stoughton Police Dept. officer caught a moped driver following a pursuit late Friday night,...
“It was worth a shot” | Moped rider leads Stoughton police on chase
Ms. Butters is a mixed breed who is five years old and originally from Texas.
Pet of the Week: Meet Ms. Butters!