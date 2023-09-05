Half of funding needed for first ever Children’s Museum in Rock Co. raised

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half the funds needed to build a new museum made for children in downtown Janesville has been raised after almost two decades of planning.

The Children’s Museum of Rock County Board President Claire Gray said plans started back in 2006, but then the recession hit, General Motors left the area and then the pandemic put plans on hold until now. About $4.7 million of the $8 million needed has been raised so far.

She said the feeling in the community has stayed the same over the years, that there’s not enough for families to do together in Rock County.

”I saw the great need here. I joined a local mom’s club that did a lot to enrich our children on our own, but there just weren’t very many tools here,” Gray said. ”We don’t have a lot of early childhood development classes, music classes, and our libraries are great, fantastic resources, fantastic library times, and I loved them but you need more than just the library. You need more than just parks.”

Over half of the funds needed to build first ever Children's Museum in Rock County raised (Children's Museum of Rock County)

Gray’s position as president is completely volunteer. She helped raise all of the money so far to re-furbish and re-purpose the historic National Bank Building which currently sits empty.

Life-long Janesville community member Rich Anderson is excited about the project.

”The wife and I have eight grandkids, so yeah, there’s not a lot for kids to do so we’re all for it,” he said. “I think it’s awesome. I’m hoping it’ll help revitalize downtown. They’ve been working on it a lot over the last several years. Anything to help revitalize downtown is great for Janesville I think.”

Over half of the funds needed to build first ever Children's Museum in Rock County raised (Children's Museum of Rock County)

Kevin Riley owns Riley’s Sports Bar down the street from the future museum and he is also looking forward to its completion.

”Anytime there are more people in the area, people eat and we serve food so it’s good for us! Just creating that environment of having people downtown would be very good for downtown in general and all of the businesses, no matter what type of business you are,” he said. ”I think it’s awesome. The kids need a place to go and see the history of Janesville.”

Gray said she and the board still need over $3 million for the project, but they’re confident they’ll reach the $8 million goal. They are relying on grants, donations and support from the greater Rock County area to support their project.

“Community members continue to step up,” she said. “We really think that the community will be able to continue to step up, but also because we qualify for a lot of diversified funding streams, we’re going to keep working until we reach our goals.”

Over half of the funds needed to build first ever Children's Museum in Rock County raised (Marcus Aarsvold)

She said Forward Janesville bought the old bank and sold it to Children’s Museum of Rock County for $1.

She said they hope to start construction in May of 2024 and then open the museum one year later in May of 2025.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.