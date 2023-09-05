“It was worth a shot” | Moped rider leads Stoughton police on chase

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – In what was likely not too high speed of a chase, a moped rider tried escaping from a police officer who spotted him committing several traffic violations late last week, the Stoughton Police Dept. reported.

Just before midnight on Friday, the officer tried stopping the 20-year-old man, but he kept going, the police department explained. The suspect allegedly cut through private property as well as public property as he tried getting away.

The moped’s motor apparently was not a match for the police cruiser’s V-8, however, and the man was caught. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of eluding and was given several traffic tickets.

The police report added that the officer did ask the rider why he would try to get away on a moped. According to police, his reply was simply, “it was worth a shot.”

