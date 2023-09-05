Jefferson Co. to expand wildlife habitat, recreation by over 1,800 acres

(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new addition to Jefferson County will include an expanded wildlife area that is also expected to provide more recreational opportunities as early as 2025, the DNR announced Tuesday.

The Department of Natural Resources acquired 1,830 acres next to the Princes Point Wildlife Area, nearly doubling the size of the property. The property will be closed to the public for several wetland restoration projects scheduled to begin late 2023.

Once open to the public, the new wildlife area will provide more space for activities like waterfowl hunting, paddling, and bird-watching opportunities.

For updates on the restoration project, visit the Princes Point Wildlife Area webpage. To find more hunting and recreational opportunities near you, visit the DNR website.

