Madison crossing guards urge cautious driving as school year begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Districts across the state Tuesday are welcoming back students, and the City of Madison Crossing Guard Program is asking drivers to be cautious for new traffic patterns.

Heading into the new school year, the city of Madison has added 19 new hires for a roster totaling 61 crossing guards helping in daily school routines.

The City of Madison Crossing Guard Program is asking drivers to keep these reminders below top-of-mind as you head out the door Tuesday:

1st – Reduce Speed in School Zones: School zone speed limits in Madison are 15 mph unless otherwise marked (at 20 mph). It is vital for drivers to reduce their speed and adhere to the designated school zone speed limits. Reducing speeds significantly reduces the likelihood and severity of crashes.

2nd – Stay Alert for Pedestrians: The influx of foot traffic around schools means an increased presence of pedestrians, including students crossing streets, traveling on sidewalks, and waiting at bus stops. Always be attentive and prepared to stop for pedestrians, especially near crosswalks.

3rd – Follow Directions of School Crossing Guards: If directed by a school crossing guard to stop, the operator of a vehicle must stop and remain stopped until the pedestrians AND the Crossing Guard have exited the street and the crossing guard has lowered their stop sign.

4th – Avoid Distractions: Distracted driving is a significant safety concern. Put away cell phones, avoid other such distractions, and keep your full attention on the road.

5th – Be Patient: Increased traffic around schools during drop-off and pick-up times can cause delays. Exercise patience and courtesy when driving near schools, and yield the right of way to pedestrians when required. If you do not need to travel through a school zone, consider taking an alternate route.

The City said in a release, the first couple of weeks will likely see delays during drop-off and pick-up times, and are asking drivers to be patient as schools work through their processes. Make sure to stay alert, follow all speed limits and yield to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Visit the Crossing Guard webpage for more information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.