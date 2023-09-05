Madison mayor unveils 2024 Executive Capital Budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled the part of her 2024 budget Tuesday that aims enhance infrastructure, buildings and other aspects in the city.

Rhodes-Conway revealed her 2024 Executive Capital Budget and six-year Capital Improvement Plan Tuesday at the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub.

The 2024 Executive Capital Budget is half of the City’s budget, the Mayor’s Office explained. The Mayor will release the 2024 Executive Operating Budget in October, which includes city staff, services and programs.

The Capital Budget outlines how the City will support Madison parks, libraries and bike trails. The budget also notes an investment of $24 million for new housing on Madison’s south side and an expanded Public Health clinic.

Rhodes-Conway explained that the city is rapidly changing, and more funding is needed to keep up with growth.

“My Capital Budget invests in the basics needed to support safe communities and strong neighborhoods, while looking to the future with investments in affordable housing and climate action,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Other highlights of the Capital Budget was expanded planning funds for potential Amtrak service to Madison. The budget also includes plans to enhance sustainability in Madison, through solar installation projects and the North-South bus rapid transit line.

“With these investments, we are continuing to build a better, greener and more resilient Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Her full 291-page Capital Budget can be found on the city’s website here.

