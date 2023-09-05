Madison police reveal victim sexually assaulted in Sunday’s brutal attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The victim in an attack early Sunday morning that the Madison Police Department described as ‘horrific’ is expected to survive, the police department reported in a Tuesday update. Its latest statement also revealed she had been sexually assaulted in addition to being physically beaten.

The attack, which happened around 3:20 a.m., left the woman in critical condition, MPD indicated in its first statement. It also noted at the time, the victim, who is in her 20s, likely did not know her attacker. In Tuesday’s update, the police department urged everyone to be extra cautious and aware of their surroundings when in that area.

The police department also indicated Tuesday that the case is a top priority and investigators are making progress in finding the person who assaulted her.

As part of the investigation, MPD is urging anyone within a four-block area of the 500 block of W. Wilson St., near the S. Bedford St. intersection, where the attack occurred, to submit all their surveillance video and photos from the holiday weekend. They also reminded people that some cars, including Teslas, that were parked in the area could also have recorded important information.

The videos and photos can be submitted by calling MPD’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 and the police department said all of the video it already received is currently being reviewed.

The victim was a UW-Madison student and MPD stated Sunday it was working with the university to ensure her family and friends had the help they needed.

The police department stepped up its efforts over the weekend to find the perpetrator. On Sunday, Assistant Chief Paige Valenta said they were calling in extra MPD personnel to help investigate the incident.

“I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes added in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The police department went on to assure the public than will provide updates as soon as new public information is available.

