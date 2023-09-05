No. 19 Badgers prepare for athletic WSU defense

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 19 Wisconsin beat Buffalo 38-17 on Saturday, and now turn their focus to Washington State this weekend for Luke Fickell’s first road trip with the Badgers.

Last week, the cougars stomped Colorado State 50-24 in Fort Collins, and picked off two passes, one taken back 37 yards for a pick six.

The Cougs are ranked 10th in the country in rushing defense at 37 yards last week.

Coming off last year’s disappointing 17-14 loss to WSU at Camp Randall the Badger offense is locked in the Cougs’ athletic defense and will certainly be ready to go in Pullman on Saturday.

“They’re a very balanced defense,” Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “They’re really good and present a challenge for us.”

“You know, they have a lot of good athletes on their defense,” Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “Obviously, we’ve only looked at them for a day or two, but watching them, they’ve got a lot of guys who fly around and make plays. I think it’s a good challenge for us early to go out there and make sure we’re executing and performing at the level we know we can perform at.”

The Badgers take on the Cougars on Saturday at 6:30.

