Pack anxious to snap Week 1 losing streak

Green Bay plays at Chicago for Week 1
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - After waiting for what felt like forever, Green Bay fans can officially look forward to a Packer game this week.

Labor Day saw a light practice that was closed to the media, followed by the team photo taken inside of Lambeau Field.

The real work starts Wednesday, ahead of the league’s oldest rivalry against the Bears.

Green Bay is coming off what defensive tackle Kenny Clark called the hardest training camp in years.

The Pack have dropped the last two season openers and even though it is early in the week, this year’s group seems eager to reverse the losing streak.

“Just can’t wait to get out there with the guys,” Clark said. “Tired of practicing against us, against the same looks. Finally get a chance to game plan and look at some different film and go against somebody else.”

I think that will be the game when everyone’s jitters come out,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “Being anxious and actually ready to put it against somebody else. The preseason was cool but now it matters, like it really counts. I think we’re all excited to go. We got to find a way to calm ourselves down and stay afloat, but we’re all excited.”

The 207th meeting of the Packers vs. Bears is Sunday at 3:25.

