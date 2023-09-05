Pet of the Week: Meet Ms. Butters!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week is the lovable Ms. Butters.

Ms. Butters is a mixed breed who is five years old and originally from Texas. She is great with kids and could use a family who is active and loves to snuggle.

Erin Emery from the Green County Humane Society said Ms. Butters may have some slight separation anxiety – something that is common in adult dogs living in a shelter.

For more information or to adopt Ms. Butters, visit the Green County Humane Society website.

