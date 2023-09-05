Speeding motorcycle rider injured in Grant Co. crash, Sheriff’s Office says

(Graphic) Two motorcycle riders were headed down a Grant Co. highway on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023,...
(Graphic) Two motorcycle riders were headed down a Grant Co. highway on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, when one of them crashed, witnesses told the Grant Co. Sheriff's Office.(ARC Images)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Two motorcycles were speeding down a Grant Co. highway late Sunday morning when one of them crashed, sending its rider to the hospital, witnesses told investigators after the wreck happened.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, the person on the other motorcycle stopped to check on the injured rider, only to take off before deputies arrived on the scene.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office explained emergency crews responded to the where the crash happened, along U.S. 151 near Clay Hollow Road, shortly after 11 a.m. Investigators determined the Muskego man, 20, was heading north when he smashed into the median. The Sheriff’s Office blamed how fast he was going for the wreck.

The rider was taken to the hospital, the statement continued, noting that his 2003 Yamaha YZFR6 was “a total loss.” He was also issued several citations related to his speed and for not maintaining control of the motorcycle.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse

Latest News

The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct aerial patrols all week over the state's interstates.
Wisconsin State Patrol conducts more aerial patrols this week
Many scams involve asking for financial information, like getting a college student to sign up...
Beware of these scams targeting college students
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity.
First Alert Day for the Today Due to Heat
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini drives in a run with a sacrifice fly off Pittsburgh Pirates...
Hayes and Suwinski homer as Pirates send NL Central-leading Brewers to 2nd straight loss