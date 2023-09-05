Speeding motorcycle rider injured in Grant Co. crash, Sheriff’s Office says

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Two motorcycles were speeding down a Grant Co. highway late Sunday morning when one of them crashed, sending its rider to the hospital, witnesses told investigators after the wreck happened.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, the person on the other motorcycle stopped to check on the injured rider, only to take off before deputies arrived on the scene.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office explained emergency crews responded to the where the crash happened, along U.S. 151 near Clay Hollow Road, shortly after 11 a.m. Investigators determined the Muskego man, 20, was heading north when he smashed into the median. The Sheriff’s Office blamed how fast he was going for the wreck.

The rider was taken to the hospital, the statement continued, noting that his 2003 Yamaha YZFR6 was “a total loss.” He was also issued several citations related to his speed and for not maintaining control of the motorcycle.

