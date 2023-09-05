Unbeaten Badgers remain no. 1 in volleyball poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second-straight week, Wisconsin volleyball is ranked first in the AVCA poll.

The Badgers are one of six Big ten teams in the Top 25.

Last week, Wisconsin beat then-number 21 Arkansas and then-24 Tennessee to sit at 5-0 on the season.

The Volunteers and Razorbacks are the two latest in a line of ranked opponents for the Badgers. Wisconsin has played four ranked opponents so far and will add more before conference play, a schedule that impresses head coach Kelly Sheffield.

“We’ve got some big-time competition over these next two weeks before we even get to the Big Ten,” Sheffield said. When it gets right down to it, I think we’ll have 6 of our 8 non-conference opponents will be ranked and two others are receiving votes, and so, we’re playing some good competition.”

Up next for Sheffield’s no.1 Badgers, Arizona comes to the Field House on Thursday at 7:00.

