UW freshman reflects on pier collapse as cleanup gets underway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews were busy removing a metal pier from Lake Mendota on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after it collapsed into the water.

On Monday afternoon, the pier at the Memorial Union Terrace suddenly came crumbling down under the weight of an estimated 60-80 people. UW students came out in droves to the Union on Monday to soak up the last few days of summer before classes begin on Wednesday. The extremely hot weather also made the Terrace a desirable place to be.

UW hasn’t said exactly what caused the pier to collapse but it seems pretty clear there was likely just too much weight.

“Well, so there were a lot of people on the pier,” said freshman Jenna Pistono. “We were kind of sitting on the part that is to the left that kind of went down first but there were a lot of guys doing back flips, so a lot of weight on there, and suddenly we just started going under.”

Crews were busy removing the part of the pier that was still standing. The part that collapsed was going to be hauled away by a barge (Tim Elliott)

Cell phone video shows the moments the pier went into the water. UW says the pier was scheduled to be removed Tuesday for the season anyway. Around 10, crews were removing the portion of the pier that was still standing. Crews said a barge was coming back later to help haul out the mangled metal mess that was still in the lake.

“I mean at first I was a little confused because we were getting flooded with water and it was stressful because our phones sank to the bottom,” said Pistono. “But some girl, I don’t know her name, she dove down and got them so we were pretty lucky.”

There were no serious injuries but several people suffered scratches, scrapes, and bruises.

“My mom was really shocked, she thought I’d be injured or something but we were all pretty much fine. Just a couple scratches but it was kind of funny but also not because people could have gotten injured and lost their stuff.” added Pistono.

