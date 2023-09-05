Wisconsin State Patrol conducts more aerial patrols this week

The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct aerial patrols all week over the state's interstates.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol will take to the skies this week to keep tabs on drivers and make sure the Interstates are safe.

On Tuesday, the agency released a list of several counties where troopers will get a bird’s eye view, looking for people violating traffic laws, and they are not wasting any time covering one stretch of highway in southern Wisconsin.

Troopers will fly over I-39/90/94 in Columbia Co. on Tuesday checking for people who are speeding or driving aggressively. The WSP explained the view from above makes it easier for them to see potential violations. For the rest of the week, they will be heading north or east to stretch of the interstate in other counties, before making a weekend flyover of a U.S. highway this weekend.

According to the WSP statement, when the aerial crew sees a potential violation, they will contact someone on the ground who will be able to conduct the traffic stop.

Full list of aerial enforcement locations, weather permitting:

  • Tuesday, September 5
    • I-39/90/94 – Columbia County
  • Wednesday, September 6
    • I-39 – Marquette County
  • Thursday, September 7
    • I-94 – Waukesha County
  • Friday, September 8
    • I-39 – Portage County
  • Sunday, September 10
    • US 10 – Waupaca County

