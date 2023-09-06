14-year-old in critical condition after dirt bike crash in Iowa Co., Sheriff’s Office reports

(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
DODGEVILLE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A teen was badly injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old boy was riding on private property off Roh Road, in the Township of Dodgeville, when he lost control of his dirt bike and wrecked.

Family members found him around 7 p.m. and called 911, the statement continued. The report indicates he was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital.

The boy is still in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

