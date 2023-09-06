14-year-old in critical condition after dirt bike crash in Iowa Co., Sheriff’s Office reports

DODGEVILLE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A teen was badly injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old boy was riding on private property off Roh Road, in the Township of Dodgeville, when he lost control of his dirt bike and wrecked.

Family members found him around 7 p.m. and called 911, the statement continued. The report indicates he was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital.

The boy is still in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.