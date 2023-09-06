Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Bob Barker signed off on 35 years on "The Price Is Right" and 51 years in television in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV's biggest stars. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

