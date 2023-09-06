BRAVA Magazine focuses on younger women entrepreneurs

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest issue of BRAVA Magazine focuses on younger women in the community who are getting a jumpstart on breaking into the retail, food, and STEAM fields.

The women all run their own businesses and are looking forward to a bright future as entrepreneurs. The women who will appear in this year’s annual Women in Business issue are:

(list and descriptions provided to NBC15 by BRAVA Magazine)

Marina Bloomer, Stellar Tech Girls: This former aerospace engineer founded Stellar Tech Girls for girls and non-binary youth, which holds STEAM-focused enrichment programs.

Shelby Olstad, Miggy’s Bakes: Shelby was doing marketing for a startup shopping app when she decided to quit and open Miggy’s Bakes in Middleton. She turned her side hustle into a full-time gig!

Rye Kimmett, Kismet Books: Opening in November 2020, Rye’s bookshop is in a gorgeous historic building in Verona and even sells retail items beyond books. It also hosts events from time to time.

Grace Wang, Petphoria: Grace opened Petphoria in December 2020 “for dogs and their people.” She has a Hilldale location, and e-commerce website.

Cassie Redmond, Rebel Hair: Cassie went from owning a single-chair salon and has since moved into a six-chair salon that just opened on Madison’s west side. She specializes in vivid hair color and is an LGBTQIA+-friendly salon.

Courtney Ellington, Luscious Beauty by Courtney: Although Courtney’s bath and body product business is new, she has big plans, including turning it into a nonprofit and making items for homeless and domestic abuse shelters. She also recently won a $2,500 prize from Hy-Vee to grow her business.

