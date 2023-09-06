Cooler air moving in!

Comfortable weather through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
  • Cloudy with isolated showers today
  • Much cooler tomorrow
  • Dry through the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will head across the region this morning. That front will then move off to the east of here during the daytime hours. Behind the cold front cooler air will begin to fill in.

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures over the past several days have exceeded 90° but today high temperatures will only top off in the 70s. Wind will be shifting to westerly and increasing to 10-15 mph during the afternoon hours. Temperatures are going to remain on the cool side for tomorrow and into Friday as well. The high tomorrow will only be in the upper 60s; by Friday lower to middle 70s.

Looking Ahead...

At that point things begin to warm back up, moving into the weekend as wind shifts again and temperatures start to climb. Highs are expected in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday at this point the weekend is looking dry with lots of sunshine on both days.  Our next chance of rain comes in for the early part of next week. We have a chance of showers both Monday and Tuesday.

