Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22, 2017, in Tokyo. Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a "long-term strategic adviser." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it’s bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a “long-term strategic adviser.”

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release announcing the partnership.

Delta did not disclose how much it is paying Brady.

Delta said Brady will play a role in marketing and help the Atlanta-based airline develop training and teamwork tools for its more than 90,000 employees. He will also appear on a series of Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” video interviews to discuss topics including overcoming adversity.

Brady said he and NFL teammates flew on Delta many times, “even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” and has “loved and respected” the airline for years.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.

Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season, and he spoke recently to The Associated Press recently about his various new projects.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP, who turned 46 last month, signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports to be its lead NFL analyst on game broadcasts, he is a minority owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, has apparel and wellness brands, and has appeared in TV ads for Hertz rental cars and even a feature film — “80 for Brady,” about four elderly women who travel to see him play in the Super Bowl.

Brady also endorsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed last year. He is among celebrities being sued over the endorsements. According to a bankruptcy filing by FTX, Brady owned more than 1.1 million shares as of January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

Tara Johnson
Third Democrat launches bid for western Wisconsin swing congressional district
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Enrique Tarrio sentenced. (Source: CNN/KATU/COURTESY: BILL HENNESSY/BRENDAN...
Proud Boys leader sentenced
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - The district, which serves 27,000 students about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of...
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns