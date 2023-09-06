Funmaker charged with 5th OWI in Sauk Co.

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Lyndon Station man faces a pair of drug charges as well as his fifth OWI following a traffic stop on Monday in the Township of Excelsior, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Funmaker was stopped around 2:30 p.m. on Coon Bluff Road, near the N. Reedsburg Road intersection. The deputy who pulled him over reported noticing signs of impairment.

Funmaker, 39, was asked to take multiple field sobriety tests and was taken into custody shortly thereafter. He was arrested on counts of operating while intoxicated as well as for an outstanding warrant.

He has since been charged by the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office with the OWI, as well as counts of possession of Cocaine, possession of THC, operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlock device, court records show. Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $450 and set Funmaker’s next court date for mid-October.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

School districts in Southern Wisconsin are finding ways to provide for those families who are...
School food pantries assist families facing food insecurity
One person was arrested after a late night fire at a home in Iowa Co., the Dodgeville Police...
Suspect arrested in Iowa Co. arson
FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice,...
Wisconsin Democrats combat impeachment of court justice with $4M effort
Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed