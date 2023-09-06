Funmaker charged with 5th OWI in Sauk Co.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Lyndon Station man faces a pair of drug charges as well as his fifth OWI following a traffic stop on Monday in the Township of Excelsior, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Funmaker was stopped around 2:30 p.m. on Coon Bluff Road, near the N. Reedsburg Road intersection. The deputy who pulled him over reported noticing signs of impairment.

Funmaker, 39, was asked to take multiple field sobriety tests and was taken into custody shortly thereafter. He was arrested on counts of operating while intoxicated as well as for an outstanding warrant.

He has since been charged by the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office with the OWI, as well as counts of possession of Cocaine, possession of THC, operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlock device, court records show. Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $450 and set Funmaker’s next court date for mid-October.

