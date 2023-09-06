Heat Wave Ends

Temperatures drop over 12 degrees today

Clouds stick around through Thursday evening

Sunny and mild weekend ahead

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we finally broke out of the heat wave that lasted through the Labor Day weekend. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Sunday, temperatures will now be coming down all due to a cold front pushing through and then the milder airmass that settles in after. With the front, we’ll also see an increase in low clouds that will be with us through tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

Thursday will be our coolest day this week and we’re not expected to rise out of the upper 60s. For some of our western counties, low 70s are expected. Then beginning on Friday, clouds move out and we begin to see a warming trend into the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be topping out in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Late this weekend we’ll be tracking a cold front into our area. That will begin to increase the clouds across the area, and then showers will be moving in on Monday and Tuesday. This will be the first measurable rainfall we could see since last August 18th. I’m expecting drought conditions to show a worsening trend when we get the latest drought monitor update on Thursday.

If you are heading to the Richland County Fair this weekend expect to see plenty of sun starting on Friday and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.