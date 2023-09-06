Storms Possible Tonight

Some Storms Could Be Strong
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Not a Widespread Rain Event
  • Seasonable Temperatures
  • Great Looking Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day remains in place as we wrap up a late season heat wave. While the heat will wrap up this evening, we will focus our attention to a period of showers and storms along a cold front. While organized severe weather is not anticipated, there is the chance of a few strong storms and perhaps an isolated severe storm. This threat arrives after sunset and should be out by sunrise. The rest of the week will be much more seasonable and at times below normal.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong. Overnight lows into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a spotty shower. Cooler with highs into the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with lows into the middle 50s. Partly cloudy with a sprinkle on Thursday. Much cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine returns starting Friday and into the weekend. It should be a great stretch of weather with highs into the 70s. Scattered shower chances will start to move back in early next week and may last through the middle of the week.

