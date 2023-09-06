Sun Prairie firefighters to climb steps at Lambeau Field, honoring 9/11 fallen heroes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue is set to join a powerful event to remember September 11 and the sacrifices of first responders.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Saturday. Participants are invited to walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, a way to honor more than 300 firefighters who died in the line of duty.

All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a group that Abby Barr says has supported her since she lost her husband, Captain Cory Barr, in 2018. This year, she says the foundation invited her to speak on its behalf. “I felt honored that they asked because they’ve done so much for me,” she said.

Cory and Abby Barr (Courtesy of Abby Barr)

The Sun Prairie fire captain, who died in the line of duty following a gas explosion, was passionate about firefighting and honoring the fallen, Abby says, at one point participating in a memorial climb himself.

Abby says she will be taking the fire captain’s coat out of the display case so that she can put it on and join the climb.

“He’s always there,” she said. “Everything that I do is to try and make him proud, to try and live a life that I can be happy because I know that’s what he would want.”

Lieutenant Ashley Badker, climbing for her seventh year, is leading Sun Prairie’s team of firefighters and family members.

“There’s no greater significance to the fire department than 9/11 when 343 firefighters lost their lives that day, so it’s a great way to be able to honor them and finish the climb if you will for them,” Badker said.

Each climber gets a badge with the name and photo of a firefighter who was lost on 9/11, to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen.

Badges of fallen firefighters given to Lt. Ashley Badker from previous 9/11 Memorial Climb events at Lambeau Field (Courtesy of Ashley Badker)

According to its website, the mission of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is to “honor America’s fallen fire heroes; support their families, colleagues, and organizations; and work to reduce preventable firefighter death and injury.”

In July, Abby raised money for the same foundation, also to mark five years since her husband died in the line of duty.

