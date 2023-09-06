Suspect arrested in “horrific” attack, sexual assault in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in the sexual assault and physical attack early Sunday morning that left a woman fighting for her life.

In an update, MPD reports Brandon Thompson has been taken into custody for the assault, which happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Wilson St., near the S. Bedford St. intersection. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury, and strangulation.

The arrest comes a day after an update from police that revealed the victim, who was in her 20s, was sexually assaulted during the attack, which MPD described as “horrific.” Following the assault, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive, police reported.

Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early Sunday morning that left the victim in critical condition, the Madison Police Dept. announced.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

In Tuesday’s update, the police department urged everyone to be extra cautious and aware of their surroundings when in that area.

On Sunday, the police department called the assault a top priority and stepped up efforts over the weekend to find the perpetrator. In a news conference that day MPD Chief Shon Barnes said he authorized a full complement of police resources to find the suspect.

As part of the investigation, MPD is urging anyone within a four-block area of the crime scene to submit all their surveillance video and photos from the holiday weekend. They also reminded people that some cars, including Teslas, that were parked in the area could also have recorded important information.

The Madison Police Dept. indicates investigators have made significant progress in finding the...
The Madison Police Dept. indicates investigators have made significant progress in finding the person who "brutally attacked" a UW-Madison student on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Camberyn Kelley)

The Madison Police Department has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference where they will provide more details on the arrest. NBC15 News will stream the news conference live on NBC15.com, in the NBC15 News app, and our streaming channels.

