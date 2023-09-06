Suspect arrested in Iowa Co. arson

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested following a house fire late Thursday night in Dodgeville, according to the city’s police department.

In a statement, the Dodgeville Police Dept. reported its officers and firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of E. Merrimac Street. When they arrived, the first responders found the flames were already put out.

Investigators soon determined someone had intentionally set the fire and arrested a 30-year-old man who was still at the scene.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Dodge Co. jail on counts of Arson of a Building, three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call Dodgeville Police Dept. or the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.

