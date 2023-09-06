Toddler dies after being left in hot car outside church, police say

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left inside a hot vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say the death happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach. The church is also home to a preschool during the day. Investigators said “heat was a factor” in the 2-year-old girl’s death.

Neighbors say most residents in the area have their children attend preschool at the church.

“It’s a shock to see this in our community,” resident Annette Evans said. “This is a church I’ve been to all my life, and I just can’t imagine something like that happening here.”

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental.

No one was detained or arrested following the child’s death, and police say they have interviewed everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

Inmate John Mayo trains horses at the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation's Second Chances Farm...
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental....
Police investigating toddler's death in hot car in church parking lot
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
UW freshman reflects on pier collapse as cleanup gets underway