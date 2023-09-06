Two Wisconsin men arrested after being found with drugs in Horseshoe Beach

Deputies found fentanyl and marijuana.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is serious about cracking down on curfews along the gulf coast.

Two men from Wisconsin are behind bars after deputies say they were out in Horseshoe Beach while carrying drugs.

Deputies pulled over Chad Shultz and James Kelleher while they were out looking for looters after Idalia.

The pair were towing an empty U-Haul trailer.

TRENDING: ‘This will keep us up at night’: Neighborhood left shaken after body found near Lake City

They described themselves as “scrappers” looking for work.

Deputies found fentanyl and marijuana.

They were arrested and taken to the Dixie County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

NBC15's Elizabeth Wadas discusses school safety funding in Wisconsin's legislature.
Finding the Funding for School Safety
File image
PROGRAMMING NOTE: No NBC15 News at 6, Wheel of Fortune changes channel on Thursday only
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Packers facing uncertain situation at receiver as Jordan Love begins his 1st season as starting QB
A boy who had not been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, has been found safe, the Beloit...
Beloit police report missing 9-year-old found safe
Cooler temperatures are on the way today.
Cloudy and Cooler Today