UW-Eau Claire switches over to aluminum water cans in sustainability efforts

Dasani aluminum cans of water at UW-Eau Claire
Dasani aluminum cans of water at UW-Eau Claire(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When UW-Eau Claire students go to the Davies Building dining hall they will notice a change when they grab a water.

“We’re going to have metal water bottles instead of plastic water bottles,” said Lily Strehlow, the university’s sustainability coordinator.

She said the switch of Dasini water bottles offered at the dining hall is small, but should come with big impacts in accordance to sustainability efforts.

“Metal is recycled at a higher rate than plastics. Students are more familiar with the idea that cans go in the recycling, so that should reduce our waste stream going to the landfill,” said Strehlow. “There are still some plastic water bottles on campus, but we’re really excited about this change. There are other bottles we’re looking into that have resealable lids.”

“But as an educator, what I’m excited about is the fact that we can now use this decision as a living laboratory and using the campus as a living laboratory,” said Dr. James Boulter, the chair of the Public Health and Environmental Studies department.

He teaches a course on sustainability for every day life and said it is important to turn the theoretical to the practical.

“Students want to learn this, this, this material. They want to know how to make a difference. They expect their university and their institutions to become more sustainable. And so we’re really providing them the tools to do that,” said Dr. Boulter.

“It also helps create a culture of sustainability on campus. Our students can see that we care about the environment, that we want them to use material that is more likely to be reused and recycled,” said Strehlow.

She said there is a system in the works that will look at how operations and materials on campus are sustainable as well.

Dr. Boulter said his students from the sustainability class will collect data on the use of the aluminum cans to determines the impacts of the switch.

From there, it will be decided by officials on whether or not to continue the aluminum can initiative.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Packers facing uncertain situation at receiver as Jordan Love begins his 1st season as starting QB
The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help finding a nine-year-old who has been missing since 6...
Beloit police asking for help finding missing 9-year-old
The Beloit Police Department is asking the public for help locating a nine-year-old boy who has...
Beloit Police asking for help finding missing 9-year-old
Cooler temperatures are on the way today.
Cloudy and Cooler Today
Dozens of teachers gathered at Monona Grove's school board meeting Sept. 6.
Monona Grove school board rescinds policy change on teacher job security