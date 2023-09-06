Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s is finally jumping on the pumpkin spice train with a new Frosty.

Starting Sept. 12, Wendy’s will be offering the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

According to a news release, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges “the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.”

Wendy’s said the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty. The classic Chocolate Frosty will still be available.

This is the first time the restaurant chain has offered a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. However, Wendy’s is no stranger to seasonal flavors, offering the Strawberry Frosty in the summer and the Peppermint Frosty over the holidays.

The restaurant chain will also be offering Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee. Wendy’s said the drink will use the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and merge it with cold brew and creamer swirled over ice.

The fall menu items will be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

Generic vote buttons
Felon voter fraud remains rare in Wisconsin, report shows
Tara Johnson
Third Democrat launches bid for western Wisconsin swing congressional district
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Enrique Tarrio sentenced. (Source: CNN/KATU/COURTESY: BILL HENNESSY/BRENDAN...
Proud Boys leader sentenced
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week