Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year honors women in sports

Mattel has unveiled its Career of the Year-themed Barbie dolls.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mattel has unveiled its Career of the Year-themed Barbie dolls.

The dolls in 2023 will highlight women in sports.

The dolls are dressed to represent four sports-related careers.

In a release, Mattel said these new career-themed Barbies can encourage girls to get involved in sports, which can help develop life skills and raise confidence.

The company said the lineup was inspired by “severely underrepresented women in the sports industry from positions on the field to leadership in the locker room.”

Among the dolls are an athlete, a referee, a sports reporter, and a general manager who really means business in her blue-and-white pinstripe power suit.

It’s not yet clear whether Mattel’s evolution of dolls and the “Barbie” movie will have an effect on toy sales.

