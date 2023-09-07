Beloit police asking for help finding missing 9-year-old
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Department is asking the public for help locating a nine-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday evening.
According to a BPD Facebook post, the boy was last seen in the 1700 block of Morse Ave. around 6 p.m. The statement did not include the boy’s name.
At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweats, the post continued. It added that he may be riding a small blue bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Co. dispatch center at 608-757-2244.
