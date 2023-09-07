Beloit police asking for help finding missing 9-year-old

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Department is asking the public for help locating a nine-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

According to a BPD Facebook post, the boy was last seen in the 1700 block of Morse Ave. around 6 p.m. The statement did not include the boy’s name.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweats, the post continued. It added that he may be riding a small blue bicycle.

The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help finding a nine-year-old who has been missing since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Beloit Police Dept. via Facebook)

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Rock Co. dispatch center at 608-757-2244.

