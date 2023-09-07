Beloit woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit woman was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for distributing cocaine after police found more than 900 grams of the drug, among others, at her home.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated Wednesday that Dominique Holsten will serve 30 months for distributing cocaine, with U.S. District Judge William Conley noting she had no prior history of narcotics trafficking. The judge said the sales she was involved in were directed by her husband, who had prior convictions for drug trafficking.

The DOJ explained that Holsten’s husband, Depronce Burnett, was selling cocaine and methamphetamine out of their Beloit home in the fall of 2021. After he was arrested that September, he organized the sale of the drugs through calls from jail to Holsten.

Sales went on until police searched the home in October of 2021, finding more than 900 grams of cocaine, over 500 grams of methamphetamine and $87,000.

Holsten pleaded guilty to the charge on May 15. Her husband is serving an 11-year sentence for possession of drugs for distribution and drug sales.

