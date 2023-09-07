Beloit woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing cocaine

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit woman was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for distributing cocaine after police found more than 900 grams of the drug, among others, at her home.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated Wednesday that Dominique Holsten will serve 30 months for distributing cocaine, with U.S. District Judge William Conley noting she had no prior history of narcotics trafficking. The judge said the sales she was involved in were directed by her husband, who had prior convictions for drug trafficking.

The DOJ explained that Holsten’s husband, Depronce Burnett, was selling cocaine and methamphetamine out of their Beloit home in the fall of 2021. After he was arrested that September, he organized the sale of the drugs through calls from jail to Holsten.

Sales went on until police searched the home in October of 2021, finding more than 900 grams of cocaine, over 500 grams of methamphetamine and $87,000.

Holsten pleaded guilty to the charge on May 15. Her husband is serving an 11-year sentence for possession of drugs for distribution and drug sales.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

Madison Fire Department
Madison Fire: Eastside nursing home kitchen shut down after fire
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
File image
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Kickoff
NBC15 News at 6 will not air Thursday and Wheel of Fortune will be moved due to NFL Kickoff...
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Kickoff