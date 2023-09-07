Cloudy and Cooler Today

Mainly Clouds Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will move through the eastern Great Lakes today as high pressure builds in from the west. It’s this ridge of high-pressure that will be dominating our weather as we head into the upcoming weekend. Today, still under the influence of low pressure to the east, we will see quite a bit of cloudiness. Temperatures will struggle. Highs are only expected to top off in the upper 60s for today. A few locations may get into the low 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

A warming trend is on the way though, heading through the remainder of the week, high temperatures are anticipated to reach The lower 70s tomorrow. By the weekend highs are expected in the middle and upper 70s. There is quite a bit of sunshine on the way as that ridge of high-pressure takes over.

Looking Ahead...

Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday, Saturday and into the very first part of Sunday. A few scattered clouds make their way back in during the afternoon. By early next week we get back into chances of showers. Those will occur late Sunday night and into Monday as another wave of low pressure makes its way through the area.

