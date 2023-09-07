Drought Worsens

Fall-like feel through tomorrow

Sunny start to the weekend

Showers arrive on Sunday night

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a cloudy day out there today, but I don’t think many of us will complain of the Fall-like feel we had with temperatures that only made it up to the upper 60s. We’ll continue to stay under this northerly flow for the next several days. While we’ll start gradually warming up on Friday and into Saturday, we’ll likely stay below or near average for our highs.

What’s Coming Up...

Starting tomorrow clouds will also be on the decrease, and by the end of Friday, we’ll be mostly clear, and continuing those sunny skies into Saturday as well. Sunday will start off mostly sunny and mild, but by the end of the day we’ll begin to see an increase in clouds and heading into the overnight hours, showers will be on the increase. Monday will stay mild, cloudy and wet, then as we head into the middle of next week, temperatures will be back down into the 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Today we also learned that some of our northwestern counties are now under historic, exceptional drought classification. These include Vernon, Richland, and Crawford Counties mainly. Not since drought records have been kept since 2000 has any of our state been under exceptional drought.

We first saw our northern counties, Douglas and Bayfield, be affected last month. Now with the worsening drought conditions, all of southern Wisconsin has seen expanding drought and it doesn’t look like there will be any real relief.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.