Edgewood College program addressing state’s teacher shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Edgewood College is launching an online program to ease Wisconsin’s shortage of teachers.

The accelerated teacher residency program helps staff within districts across the state earn their teaching license and master’s degree.

Employees through this program can become fully licensed educators by earning credits at a heavily reduced cost.

To date, nearly 30 school districts are working in partnership with Edgewood’s residency program.

Over 20 public and private school districts have signed on to the partnership, with 15 of them in Dane County.

The program launch is being touted as one answer to the Badger State’s long-standing struggle to retain teachers in the education field. Edgewood is honing in on employees who are already working in schools, but do not have a teaching license.

Students of the program can study one of three fields offered: special, elementary and secondary education.

The timeline for enrolled students can span up to two years, with a flexible scheduling format.

Michael Meissen, the Edgewood College director of education and program coordinator, joins The Morning Show Thursday to highlight the impact the college is looking to have statewide.

To learn more about applying to the program and how it can help you achieve your goals, you may contact Graduate Admissions via email gps@edgewood.edu or by calling (608) 663-4299.

