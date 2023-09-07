Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Flags will fly at half-staff Monday in Wisconsin to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Monday in Wisconsin to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the flag order Thursday, declaring Monday as a state Day of Service and Remembrance. The governor encourages Wisconsinites to give back to their communities to recognize the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who died over two decades ago.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, our state joins the country in reflecting on the tragedy and devastation of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the bravery and sacrifice of our first responders who ran toward danger, and the lasting influence the attacks have had on who we are as a nation today,” Evers said.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset Monday.

The Governor’s Office provided the Volunteer Wisconsin website for a list of available volunteer opportunities.

