🟧 Go Orange Day is Sept. 15 🟧 Show off your pics! 🟧

Go Orange Day tile
Go Orange Day tile(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is coming!

September 15 is the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.

All day, people will be sharing photos of themselves in the gallery below and we will showing off those snapshots throughout our newscasts, from The Morning Show, all the way to NBC15 News at 10.

WMTV and Second Harvest are teaming up for Go Orange Day to help fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin and we are hoping everyone joins in too.

So, don’t forget to dig deep into that closet, grab something orange, and wear it proudly.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
During the hearing, the court commissioner set his bail at $1,000,000. His next court date is...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
“Slow down” | A simple plea from those who get kids to school safely
Employees with school districts in Southcentral Wisconsin are urging drivers to obey road...
“Slow down” | A simple plea from those who get kids to school safely
Alex Yeung is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Suspect going 80 mph seconds before deadly crash in Madison