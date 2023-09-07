🟧 Go Orange Day is Sept. 15 🟧 Show off your pics! 🟧

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is coming!

September 15 is the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.

All day, people will be sharing photos of themselves in the gallery below and we will showing off those snapshots throughout our newscasts, from The Morning Show, all the way to NBC15 News at 10.

WMTV and Second Harvest are teaming up for Go Orange Day to help fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin and we are hoping everyone joins in too.

So, don’t forget to dig deep into that closet, grab something orange, and wear it proudly.

