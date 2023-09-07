Madison Fire: Eastside nursing home kitchen shut down after fire

Madison Fire Department
Madison Fire Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The kitchen of a nursing home on Madison’s east side is shut down after a stovetop fire, the city’s fire department explained Wednesday.

The kitchen fire was reported to Madison Fire Department around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were told that the fire had already been put out while they were on their way to the 100 block of Belmont Road.

The fire was within the stovetop, an employee arriving for their shift told crews. Firefighters also learned the stove underwent maintenance Tuesday for function issues.

MFD ordered the kitchen be closed until Public Health Madison & Dane County could inspect it. Firefighters also turned the natural gas off to the stove and oven.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

gavel
Beloit woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing cocaine
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
File image
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Kickoff
NBC15 News at 6 will not air Thursday and Wheel of Fortune will be moved due to NFL Kickoff...
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Kickoff