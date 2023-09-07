Madison Fire: Eastside nursing home kitchen shut down after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The kitchen of a nursing home on Madison’s east side is shut down after a stovetop fire, the city’s fire department explained Wednesday.

The kitchen fire was reported to Madison Fire Department around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were told that the fire had already been put out while they were on their way to the 100 block of Belmont Road.

The fire was within the stovetop, an employee arriving for their shift told crews. Firefighters also learned the stove underwent maintenance Tuesday for function issues.

MFD ordered the kitchen be closed until Public Health Madison & Dane County could inspect it. Firefighters also turned the natural gas off to the stove and oven.

