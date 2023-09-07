Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to avoid deer, Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Prairie du Chien man was seriously hurt Tuesday after swerving to avoid hitting a deer in Grant County, the sheriff’s office reported.

The rider was heading eastbound on County X, in Wyalusing Township, when he jolted his 1988 Harley-Davidson out of the path of a deer. He headed down the north side of the roadway, crashing into brush and rocks on the side of the road.

The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, West Grant EMS took the rider to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office indicated the 59-year-old man was not wearing a helmet during the wreck.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.