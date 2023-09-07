Monona Grove school board rescinds policy change on teacher job security

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Grove school board has voted to remove a policy change after pushback from teachers who said it threatened their job security.

The vote came during the board’s meeting on Wednesday. During it, teachers said the trust between them and the administration had been broken.

“We’re gonna have to work on building some trust going forward,” Monona Grove High School teacher Kelly Sullivan said.

The break in trust came after the administration made changes to the language in its employee handbook on Aug. 9.

Teachers said it took away due process, making it easier not to renew a teacher’s contract. It prompted dozens of teachers to attend the school board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Dozens of teachers gathered at Monona Grove's school board meeting Sept. 6. (NBC15)

After they voiced their concerns, the school board unanimously decided to remove the change.

“This was a no-brainer for our school board to resend this policy because we support our team,” Monona Grove school board president Loreen Gage said. “We’re in solidarity with our teachers.”

Gage said she believes the board’s decision is a step towards rebuilding trust with the teachers.

