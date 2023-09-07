Monona Grove school board rescinds policy change on teacher job security

The Monona Grove school board has voted to remove a policy change after pushback from teachers who said it threatened their job security.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Grove school board has voted to remove a policy change after pushback from teachers who said it threatened their job security.

The vote came during the board’s meeting on Wednesday. During it, teachers said the trust between them and the administration had been broken.

“We’re gonna have to work on building some trust going forward,” Monona Grove High School teacher Kelly Sullivan said.

The break in trust came after the administration made changes to the language in its employee handbook on Aug. 9.

Teachers said it took away due process, making it easier not to renew a teacher’s contract. It prompted dozens of teachers to attend the school board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Dozens of teachers gathered at Monona Grove's school board meeting Sept. 6.
Dozens of teachers gathered at Monona Grove's school board meeting Sept. 6.(NBC15)

After they voiced their concerns, the school board unanimously decided to remove the change.

“This was a no-brainer for our school board to resend this policy because we support our team,” Monona Grove school board president Loreen Gage said. “We’re in solidarity with our teachers.”

Gage said she believes the board’s decision is a step towards rebuilding trust with the teachers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’

Latest News

The Monona Grove school board has voted to remove a policy change after pushback from teachers...
Monona Grove school board rescinds policy change on teacher job security
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes credited the footage with helping investigators identify...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.
Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year honors women in sports