PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC News at 6 will not air Thurs. due to NFL Kickoff

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News at 6 will not air Thursday and Wheel of Fortune will be moved due to NFL Kickoff night.

Football fans can get pumped up for the 2023 NFL season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium by tuning in for the pregame show at 6 p.m. Kickoff happens at 7:20 p.m.

Those wanting to watch Wheel of Fortune can head over to the Madison CW at 6:30 p.m. to watch the game show. Madison CW is channel 15.2 over-the-air, or you can check your local listings for the correct channel number.

NBC15 News at 10 p.m. is scheduled to go on late, after the game, at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Madison CW channels by provider:

  • Over-the-Air: 15.2
  • AT&T U-Verse: 1022
  • DirecTV: 16
  • Dish Network: 57
  • Spectrum: 616
  • TDS: 18

