“Slow down” | A simple plea from those who get kids to school safely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees with school districts in South Central Wisconsin are urging drivers to obey road signs, stating they can’t keep kids safe without the community’s cooperation.

Many kids in the area have headed back to class, with thousands of families relying on school staff to keep their little ones safe throughout the school day. But Madison crossing guard John Englesby says drivers have yet to adjust their habits on the road, making it difficult for employees to do their jobs.

“It doesn’t happen every day and every shift but yes, there are some cars that are treating it like a racetrack,” he said. “The driver may be distracted, the driver may be impaired by drugs or alcohol, they may not see the signs. And in cases like that, many cases, it’s the crossing guard who stops the traffic in time.”

Englesby crosses kids at Raymond Road and Leland Drive, where speed limits are around 20 and 25 miles per hour. He says some people go as fast as 40 and 50 miles per hour.

“The most important thing, you have to pay attention to school zones, you have to drive the speed limit. If you drive the speed limit, if something goes wrong, the chances are it won’t be a disaster,” Engelsby said.

Though the school year in Waunakee is off to a good start according to manager for Waunakee Lamers Bus Line Thom Ludlow, he says their staff have similar concerns.

“We’re only out there for about you know, two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon and just please stop when you see that red sign,” he said.” It is so dangerous if you don’t. The children dart out, they don’t mean to, but they walk out. They try to watch, but the drivers themselves are inside the buses, they can’t run out in front of a car to stop it.”

Ludlow added drivers might not realize a key piece of information when swerving around their buses.

“All the buses have cameras, which do show out the windows. So as the cars are going by, passing those red lights, those red lights are flashing on the video and just plain as day showing that license plate going by.”

He said if a bus driver notices someone disobeying street signs and they catch the plate number, they will send it to area police who will mail the offender a fine upward of $250.

“Just be careful and watch out for the school buses… they’re big and they’re yellow… they stick out, there’s a reason they’re that color.”

