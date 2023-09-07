Suspect going 80 mph seconds before deadly crash in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver accused of killing an 83-year-old man last month in a high-speed collision on Madison’s near west side was allegedly going around 80 mph just seconds before the crash.

A Madison Police Department investigator determined the speed using an event data recorder on the suspect’s 2015 Toyota Camry, the criminal complaint, filed on Thursday, stated.

The officer also found the sedan did not start rapidly decelerating until just a second before its slammed into a Toyota Corolla in a collision that resulted in the death of the other driver. When the two cars collided, the Camry was still going around 55 mph, MPD reported.

The new details come as the suspect, Alex Yeung, appeared in a Dane Co. court for the first time. During the hearing, where he faced three separate homicide charges stemming from the crash, court commissioner Scott McAndrew set a $500 signature bond.

Alex Yeung is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Alex Yeung is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.(Dane County Jail)

Shortly after 9 p.m. on August 9, a Madison Police Dept. officer had just left Unity Point Meriter Hospital and was waiting to turn from S. Park Street onto W. Washington Ave. when he heard screeching tires, according to the complaint. He looked over, saw the cars collide, and raced to help, it continued.

The officer first checked on Yeung, who while appearing dazed, gestured to the officer that he was okay. When he moved the Corolla, the officer found the driver had deep cuts on his head and lost large amounts of blood, the complaint stated, noting the man seemed to be going in an out of consciousness. They were both taken to the hospital the 83-year-old driver later died.

A second officer who responded to the scene moments after the crash occurred, said she saw an empty bottle of wine on the floorboard. The complaint states Yeung failed multiple tests meant to determine if he was intoxicated. A later blood test recorded a BAC of 0.146, nearly double the legal limit.

Court records show Yeung, 25, has been charged with:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and

Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

