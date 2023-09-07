Wisconsin man accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol police officer during Jan. 6 breach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man is accused of assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Authorities arrested Joseph Cattani on Thursday and he made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The 40-year-old Colgate resident faces felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. He is also accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The DOJ stated that Cattani was seen on camera on Jan. 6, 2021, among the crowd of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol building. Cattani was seen at the Rotunda doors when he grabbed the face shield of a U.S. Capitol Police officer, pulling the shield up and down as the officer’s head twisted and turned.

Cattani then pushed his way into the building, the DOJ continued, with surveillance video showing him inside the building for about 18 minutes.

The DOJ reports that Cattani traveled throughout the U.S. Capitol building, including outside the Office of the Majority Whip and outside the Senate chamber. He was spotted leaving the Capitol through a window to the left of the Senate wing door.

Investigators later determined that an email address and phone number connected to Cattani used a cell site within the geographic area that includes the inside of the U.S. Capitol building for just over two and a half hours starting at 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cattani agreed to an interview with investigators on Nov. 1, 2021, in Menomonee Falls, in which he allegedly admitted to going inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and identified himself as the person in the surveillance pictures.

Officials noted that over 1,100 people have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.

