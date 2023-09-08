115th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years of service, touts new F-35 fighter jet program

The 115th Fighter Wing celebrated its 75 years of service Thursday, Sept. 7.
The 115th Fighter Wing celebrated its 75 years of service Thursday, Sept. 7.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is celebrating 75 years of service, and now the group is focused on advancing their technology.

The unit hosted a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Truax Field near Madison’s East side as they continue to work on their mission to replace their F-16 fighter jets with brand new F-35′s.

“It’s great for the state,” Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville said. “The training ranges are fantastic. It’s very well placed and personally I couldn’t be prouder.”

The 115th Fighter Wing is only the second Air National Guard unit to be flying the F-35 fighter jets.

Major General Paul Knapp, the Adjutant General of Wisconsin, said the F-35′s are the future of military aerial combat.

“The F-35 is the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world,” Knapp said. “It’s on the cutting edge and by bringing it here to Wisconsin, it keeps us on the cutting edge of technology.”

Maj. Gen. Knapp said the F-35 mission benefits more than just the unit itself.

“It actually brings in over 250 million dollars of total economic impact to the area as well as over 1,000 jobs,” Knapp said.

115th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel Bart Van Roo said he’s excited to lead the future of its aviation.

“I grew up right across the runway in Cherokee,” Van Roo said. “It’s a treat for me to be back here now and flying this next airplane and really ushering in a next generation for the wing and the community.”

The unit received its first three F-35′s back in April and will bump that total to 20 throughout the next year.

