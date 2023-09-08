90 veterans to travel to D.C. in fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year is launching Saturday from the Dane County Airport.

90 Wisconsin Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars will be on the flight to Washington D.C. Saturday.

Brian Ziegler, the Badger Honor Flight Board Chairperson, said the honor flight is a special event for the veterans—and everyone involved.

“Giving these men and women that long overdue welcome home the trip out there is about camaraderie with their fellow servicemen, and it’s an all-expense paid trip,” Ziegler said. “It’s a great day for everyone.”

The veterans will leave from Madison at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and return around 9 p.m.

This honor flight is the 4th of 6 honor flights scheduled for 2023. The purpose of the Honor Flight is to give veterans an opportunity to see memorials erected in their honor from World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War.

