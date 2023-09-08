90 veterans to travel to D.C. in fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year

The fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year is launching Saturday from the Dane County Airport.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year is launching Saturday from the Dane County Airport.

90 Wisconsin Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars will be on the flight to Washington D.C. Saturday.

Brian Ziegler, the Badger Honor Flight Board Chairperson, said the honor flight is a special event for the veterans—and everyone involved.

“Giving these men and women that long overdue welcome home the trip out there is about camaraderie with their fellow servicemen, and it’s an all-expense paid trip,” Ziegler said. “It’s a great day for everyone.”

The veterans will leave from Madison at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and return around 9 p.m.

This honor flight is the 4th of 6 honor flights scheduled for 2023. The purpose of the Honor Flight is to give veterans an opportunity to see memorials erected in their honor from World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Dr. Richard Nye from SSM Health offered advice for college students.
Doctors encourage college students to prioritize their health
Minocqua Brewing Co. officially adds Oneida Co. to lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
The Dane County Habitat for Humanity hosted an event Friday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary...
Habitat for Humanity hosts day of service to commemorate 9/11 victims
Verona took on Middleton here in Dane County, and further south, Janesville Craig would face...
Two Friday Football Games of the Week: Verona vs Middleton, Janesville Craig vs Janesville Parker
The fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year is launching Saturday from the Dane County Airport.
90 veterans to travel to D.C. in fourth Badger Honor Flight of the year