Beloit man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 homicide

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit man convicted of first degree intentional homicide was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision, according to a post by Beloit police Friday afternoon.

Daemon M. Hanna, age 27, was convicted for the murder of Jordan Jefferson in June, after a four-day trial.

Hanna killed Jefferson on March 30, 2021 outside a home on the 1100 Block of W. Grand Ave in Beloit. Hanna was arrested over a year later in August 2022.

Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King, shared the story of her son with NBC15 a month after the homicide, when no arrests had been made.

“It was a valuable life that was stolen away,” King said. “I just want my son’s murderer caught.”

Beloit detectives worked on the investigation to convict Hanna, and Beloit PD shared in the Friday post that they were thankful for everyone who helped.

“We are especially grateful for the ongoing cooperation and collaboration of the witnesses who came forward to give Mr. Jefferson’s family justice.”

